Rogovoy Report 1/12/24

Boston-based German-American new-folk singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot brings a new batch of songs featured on last year’s terrific comeback album, New Wild West, to the Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. Duvekot’s confessional folk has garnered her the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the prestigious Kerrville Folk Festival Best New Folk Award, and a Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act. RIYL Shawn Colvin or Dar Williams. (Fri, Jan 12)

The annual I/O FEST based at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., features numerous concerts and other programs this year, kicking off tonight at 7:30pm, in the ’62 Center with Bent Duo performing works by Sarah Hennies, Matt Wisotsky, and Julius Eastman. Transient Canvas performs works by Matthew Evan Taylor, Mikhail Johnson, Francesca Hellerman and others in the ‘62 Center on Saturday at 7:30pm. The I/O Ensemble joins RAWdance for Volcano Listening, featuring music by Hawaiian composer Leilehua Lanzilotti, a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music, at the Clark in Williamstown on Sunday at 3pm, and Matthew Gold and Paul de Jong bring down the curtain on I/O performing their original score live to the haunting silent thriller The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog by Alfred Hitchcock, at the Clark on Thursday, January 18, at 6pm. (Fri-Thu, Jan 12-18)

Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Zainab Johnson brings her unique point of view, which was shaped growing up as one of thirteen siblings in a Muslim family in Harlem, to Club B10 at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8pm. Johnson debuted her first one-hour comedy special “Hijabs Off” on Amazon Prime Video and is currently a series regular on the Amazon Original hit series “Upload.” (Sat, Jan 13)

Haitian guitarist and singer Wesli brings his fusion of Evangelical gospel, reggae, Afrobeat, funk, and the diverse roots music of Haiti to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Sunday, at 7pm. Born in Port-au-Prince and now based in Montreal, Wesli won the 2019 Juno Award for World Music Album of the Year for Rapadou Kreyol. Wesli’s music boasts multicolored instrumental textures and infectious dance rhythms. (Sun, Jan 14)

Also of note:

Robert Burke Warren’s Bowie Birthday Bash at Colony Café in Woodstock, N.Y. tonight and Saturday night at 8pm. Warren is that rare individual who can both sound like and capture the unique sound and vision of the late David Bowie. (Fri, Jan 12-Sat, Jan 13, 8pm)

Albany Symphony plays Mozart and Haydn and premieres new work by Harriet Steinke at Troy [N.Y.] Savings Bank Music Hall on Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. (Sat, Jan 13, 7:30pm; Sun, Jan 14, 3pm)

Cantilena Chamber Choir will present its annual Martin Luther King celebration at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lenox, Mass. on Sunday at 3pm. (Sun, Jan. 14, 3pm)

Comedian Ilana Glazer brings laughs to UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., next Thursday, January 18, at 8pm. (Thu, Jan 18, 8pm)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

