“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at Cohoes Music Hall really is

The ideal family holiday show is one that parents or grandparents leave as happy as do the kids. This makes“ The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” which is playing at Cohoes Music Hall through December 23, the Holy Grail of family entertainment.

It’s a charming musical that for many reasons is perfect for younger audiences. It’s a story geared to youth that is performed by actors about the same age. Better still, adults will appreciate it because of the gentle message of acceptance within the material.

That said, it wouldn’t mean much if the young actors were not talented. Not to worry, the Playhouse Stage performers are impressive. Not only are they talented, it’s obvious they are having fun on stage.

That fun is contagious. It’s always enjoyable to see young people who are good at what they do. However, it’s a special joy to see the smallest tykes showing disciplined skill in all forms of stagecraft.

Amongst the 20-member cast several adults play the authority figures. This adds a stabilizing maturity to key roles. Molly Rose McGrath is charming as the independent thinking mother, Grace. She is a terrific singer who knows how to deliver a comic line. Equally as good is Ellen Cribbs as Helen, the meanie in the piece. Cribbs finds the over-the-top nature of the character, but stops just short - so short - of caricature.

There are also several young veterans in the cast who are recognizable from past productions. To say they are talented and poised beyond their years is an understatement.

They, plus new talented performers in the show, guarantee a bright future for both Playhouse Stage and their summer parent company, Park Playhouse.

Best of all, the talent on display is in service of worthy material. The plot is simple, but is one that has a special resonance at this time of year.

“Best Christmas Pageant” is a story that takes place in a typical middle class neighborhood. There the annual Christmas Pageant has been run by a control freak and has become boring because the cast and concept barely changes.

This year, an open-minded mother, Grace, is forced into producing the show. The rowdy Herdsman children, 6 impoverished ragamuffins, become integrated in the pageant.

Usually socially excluded, the kids discover that the Christmas story brings them acceptance into the community on their own terms. Indeed, they create an original take on the traditional material.

The life experiences of the poorer kids help them directly connect with the Mary and Joseph being turned away from comfortable lodging. They are particularly offended that Mary is forced to give birth in a stable and place her baby in a manger.

Their innocence and indignation is touching, comic and endearingly sincere.

The moral is that good manners are not the sole definition of decent, good-hearted people. It’s a message that is comforting any time of year.

Chuck Krause’s direction overcomes the choppy nature of the material to bring the show in under 90-minutes, including an intermission. He is helped by choreographer and movement coordinator Ashley Simone Kirchner. The pair keep the flow of the play brisk and involving.

If the songs do not follow you outside of the theater, they do add to the fun inside.

Don’t be in a hurry to leave. The production finishes with an extended holiday concert with the entire cast singing and dancing to an array of familiar holiday songs. It’s a high energy closing to a thoughtful comedy that embodies the spirit of Christmas.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” continues with early curtains at Cohoes Music Hall Thursdays through Sundays until December 23. For tickets and schedule information go to playhousestage.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

