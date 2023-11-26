Holiday bounty starts now

Much like the shopping malls, holiday entertainment starts in full swing right after Thanksgiving. Indeed, a lot of the merriment appears front-loaded. This week, two of the area’s favorite holiday events take place.

Both the Victorian Street Walk on Thursday evening in downtown Saratoga and the Victorian Stroll which happens throughout downtown Troy on Sunday afternoon, December 4, are great communal events. Many people dress in period garb and some free entertainments are available.

But, not everything is free. Troy Foundry Theatre is holding a holiday fund raising event at 19 3rd Street, downtown Troy. It is a one man version of “A Christmas Carol,” Dickens’ treasured tale about the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge. It runs December 2-4.

December 3 is a very busy day. It’s the afternoon of the Albany Symphony Orchestra’s holiday extravaganza “Magic of Christmas” at The Palace Theatre in Albany. It’s one of the most popular ASO events of the year.

Meanwhile, the granddaddy of local orchestral holiday celebrations, “Melodies of Christmas” returns to Proctors in Schenectady on December 14-17. Featuring the Empire State Youth Orchestra and several local celebrities, it is in its 44th year. Over that time the event has raised 10-million dollars for Albany Med’s Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Back to this upcoming busy weekend. At Proctors in Schenectady, Northeast Ballet offers the first productions of “The Nutcracker” this season. It’s doing a performance daily on December 2 and 3. They have enchanted the stage at Proctors since 1991.

The following weekend, December 8- 10, The Egg hosts the Albany-Berkshire Ballet who will offer five performances of the classic ballet. This includes three shows on Saturday, December 9, one each Friday and Sunday.

Wait another week and there is a third “Nutcracker” at The Egg. Nacre Dance offers two performances of the seasonal production on Saturday December 16. The 16th is a notable day for Nacre as it is simultaneously offering the modern dance rarity, “Christmas Oratorio,” at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

Indeed, UPH is having a busy December. On December 1, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy present “A Celtic Family Christmas.” The next day, December 2, the Schenectady Saratoga Orchestra offers a holiday show, “Poinsettia Pops.” Judy Collins performs another star-driven show, “Holidays & Hits” on December 16.

It’s impossible to list all the holiday and traditional events, but they are plentiful. What can be more pop than Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis appearing together for a holiday show? That’s what you get at Capital Repertory Theatre through December 24 as they present “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas Show” in downtown Albany.

An interesting scheduling choice is having “It’s a Jazzy Christmas” at UPH on December 15 and at Proctors GE Theatre the following night December 16. The show features the music of Vince Guaraldi, of the television “Peanuts” specials. It also includes other holiday songs and is tied together as a radio show.

If there is any type of music that evokes the Christmas season it’s chorale work. Perhaps the most famous piece associated with this time of year is Handel’s “Messiah.” We are fortunate to have two presentations in the area. The first is at 7 p.m. December 6 at the Cathedral of All Saints in Albany. Three days later on December 9, Octavio Singers will present the work at Union Chapel on the grounds of Union College in Schenectady at 3 p. m. This will mark their 85th offering of this beloved masterpiece.

There are also chorus offerings of holiday pops music. The Mendelssohn Club of Albany will offer their annual Holiday Concert at The Egg, 3 p.m. on Friday December 8. On December 17, Albany Pro Musica offers its annual holiday show “The Many Moods of Christmas“ 3 p.m. at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

With all the events going on at large venues it is easy to overlook the holiday events at historical sites. One of the many goings-on are the 67th version of the Holidays Greens Show at the Hart-Cluett House Museum in Troy. It takes place November 30 to December 4 and features a tour of 13 rooms decorated in Victorian splendor. Thursday is Community Night and features free admission. PS: It is also a great place to purchase wreaths and other greenery for your own home.

The Hart-Cluett House is only one of the many historical sites available for touting this holiday season. On December 11, Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation offers a tour of two historic private residences on Union Avenue. Additionally, Ten Broeck Mansion in Albany and Pruyn House in Colonie are planning open houses in December.

Finally, a kids’ fun attraction. Santa’s Magical Express returns to take the kids on a bus tour to help out Santa. There is entertainment available by elves and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well. Ebenezer Scrooge has been known to show up on occasion. And the theatrical pressntation, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is at Cohoes Music Hall weekends December 1-23.

All in all, it’s a full slate of activities guaranteed to please all ages. And it starts now.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

