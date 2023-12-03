“Million Dollar Quartet" in Albany is karaoke at The Rep

If you expect “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” to be a hokey, Christmas-themed juke box musical you will not be disappointed. The musical which is at Capital Repertory Theatre until December 24, will not fill you with holiday cheer.

It’s a fabricated extension of the “Million Dollar Quartet” a show that imagines what happened when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis actually met at Sun Records Studios headquarters in Memphis.

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” is supposed to take place the same night with the quartet in a sentimental mood. With them is Dyanne a girlfriend of Elvis. Also in the studio is Sam Phillips the producer and owner of Sun Records.

Recognizing the talent represented on stage you wonder how the show could be anything but fun? There is something in theater called a book. That’s the story that keeps you interested in the show between songs. It’s the difference between a revue and a genuine musical.

In this case, creator Colin Escott relies on clichés, bad joke, and platitudes that make the night dreary. Instead of a buoyant musical revue, the night seems a night of really good karaoke at The Rep. Instead of friends playing together it seems like strangers meeting in a bar.

In fact, if judged as a revue it could be a great night of entertainment. Actually, if you show up about an hour and thirty minutes into the one hour and 45 minute show, including a needless intermission, you would feel you missed an exciting night of theater.

The show ends with a prolonged medley of songs that gives everyone a solo, plus a number of fabulous group numbers. It’s sadly wonderful. Sadly because it lets you know what it could be without those spoken moments that always stop the pace of the show.

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” is a mix of holiday music and the individual artist’s greatest hits. Sometimes, like in the case of Elis offering “Blue Christmas,” it’s both. And at other times it’s strictly hit time as “The King” lets loose with “Don’t Be Cruel.”

Carl Perkins adds one of his signature hits to the mix with “Cotton Top” and Johnny Cash stops the show with “Ring of Fire.” Jerry Lee Lewis generates a lot of energy with his version of “Boogie Woogie Santa Claus.”

However one of the loveliest moments of the night comes when Cash and Presley lead the cast in “Silent Night.” However, that moment like so many others seem manipulative as they blow a fuse in the studio with the blackout lasting just long enough so the song can be offered by candlelight. The lovely moment reeks of insincerity.

Too bad as the actor/musicians are very good as musical performers. As actors they all try too hard. No one really physically resembles the person they play and to compensate each tries to establish a physical trait to ties into their character. Usually they try too hard.

Director James Barry fails to overcome the limitations of the insipid text. There is neither a sense of honesty or believable within the relationships. When the music stops, the show comes to halt. We rarely get to know the men as human beings who brought country music in the mainstream tastes of America.

As Elvis, Luke Monday captures the snarky charm of the man who is a star without yet having an identity. Matt Cusack captures the cadences of Johnny Cash and his every song is a smash. However, he portrays the man as filled with angst and a scowl that makes him always seem ready to hit someone.

As for Carl Perkins, Jeremy Sevelovitz defines the man as a sad sack who despite his talent seems a loser. Jerry Lee Lewis was an over the top performer and Billy Rude’s performance knows no top to go over.

Sam Philips, was actually a visionary who literally made the men into stars. Played by Rob Morrison he is an inept clown. Taylor Aronson plays Dyanne, a woman who is there as Elvis’ latest fling. She tries extraordinarily hard to justify being there, mostly by smiling a lot. However, she does find her justification with a sexy rendition of ”Santa Baby” that evokes Eartha Kitt.

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” is a show that has its moments. Some are exciting, a lot are mawkish. It continues at Capital Repertory Theatre downtown Albany until December 24. For tickets and schedule information go to attherep.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

