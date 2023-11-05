Much needed comic escape is available at local venues

It doesn’t take much more than reading the morning paper or watching the evening news on television to realize we are all in need of some laughter in our lives.

The Capital District is meeting that challenge head on. Tonight John Mulaney is appearing at Proctors. His 7 p.m. performance runs an estimated 90-minutes and by all estimates is sold out.

I am of the belief that there is no such thing as a totally sold out show. House seats, returns and other unpredictable events often have tickets miraculously appear on the day of a show.

Mulaney’s appearance in Schenectady tonight is kind of unusual since last night he did two shows at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. My guess is that it reflects Mulaney’s desire to do his act in a more intimate space, preferring theaters rather than arenas.

Mulaney is one of the country’s highest profile comics. This makes the timing of his area appearance impressive. Consider that less than 10 days ago another high profile comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, played to a capacity house of 2800 people at Albany’s Palace Theatre.

However, what is really impressive to me are the premium prices the comics command.

Consider comedy’s newest phenomenon Matt Rife, who is at Proctors for four shows over two days - January 31 to February 1, 2024. All four shows are reported to be sold out. Indeed, because of this scarcity scalpers are asking as much as four figures for available tickets. It appears some people are desperate for laughter.

However, if you want a night out filled with laughter at a more reasonable fee, that’s available too. Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is presenting “The King of Rant,” Lewis Black, in his “Off the Rails” tour on November 16. This is a replacement show for the March 2 show that had to be postponed. For those familiar with Black’s humor from his past appearances on The Daily Show, you know it’s extremely contemporary and politically oriented.

A few days after Black’s appearance TSBMH presents another comedy bill. Ophira Eisenberg with Shaun Eli opening. Eisenberg is best known for her appearances on Public Radio and The Moth. Eli is a comic with an international reputation.

There is also regular comedy scheduling in the area. The Comedy Works, an area legend, has resumed shows at the Saratoga Springs location on Broadway. On November 9 the comedy dating show “Wingman of the Year - Live” makes an appearance, with Anthony Robustiano opening. Shelly Belly, gotta love that name, performs on November 15 and Adrienne Iapalucci offers two shows 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. on November 17.

The above names might not mean much to you now, but be sure, the comics playing the big halls started out at Comedy Works or places just like it. Being ahead of the crowd not only saves you money, but it gives you the right to says things like, “I saw them when.” Another benefit of comedy clubs is real intimacy of a couple of hundred people and the availability of drinks and food.

One more local comic source is Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs where local comic Erin Harkes presents female comics in a regular series titled “Females Aren’t Funny.” Go to UPHL website for future dates.

On the subject of future, it appears 2024 will be more of the same. Universal Preservation Hall has just announced 6 performances of “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding January 18 -21. And Cohoes Music Hall is offering a series of comics titled “Live Stand Up in the Spindle City.” Three comics have already been announced between January 29 and February 9, 2024.

And of course, First Night of Funny will be at several local theaters on New Year’s Eve, with venues and billing to be announced shortly.

If, indeed, laughter is the best medicine - the area’s future looks healthy.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

