Mrs. Doubtfire at Proctors is a family affair

“Mrs. Doubtfire,” which is at Proctors in Schenectady Tuesday through Sunday is known as “a family play.” That’s as true backstage as it is on stage.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” is a musical adaptation of the Robin Williams film by the same name that has a man who’s just lost custody of his kids after a bitter divorce. To spend time with his three children he disguises himself as a Scottish nanny. The material is right out of Hallmark as the father learns to be a caring parent and the kids bond with him. Plus, his ex-wife likes him a little better.

In the national tour, the Robin Williams’ role is played by Rob McClure who originated the character on Broadway. He’s also played the leads in “Beetlejuice,” “Something Rotten,” “Chaplin” and many more. It’s rare for such a popular box office name to take a show on a national tour. Perhaps, a reason he accepted the offer is that his wife Maggie Lakis is co-starring with him in the role of his onstage wife. Traveling with them is their four year old daughter, Sadie.

However, this is not the only family traveling with the company. Playing the son Christopher Hillard is Axel Bernard Rimmele, who alternates the role with Cody Sawyer Braverman. He is traveling with his father Zack and his mother Sarah. Also with them is Axel’s younger sister, Anna.

In a recent telephone interview with Axel and his parents, Sarah explained the choice was made “As a way to support our son in doing something he loves and does well.” Zack added they were treating it as “a family adventure,” saying, “This is a rare opportunity to travel the country as a family.”

He tells of a visit to the Science Museum in Hartford and a two day group excursion to Niagara Falls, which were arranged by McClure. They speak glowingly of the star and his family, saying he goes out of his way to foster a family atmosphere amongst the entire cast. In turn the performers and crew have adopted the McClure’s daughter, Sadie. “She’s adorable. Everyone loves her,” says Sarah.

“We are amazed at the professionalism of everyone - from Axel’s show guardian, who doubles as the tutor, the cast members and the crew,” says Zack. “We all try to adhere to the standards they set.”

Axel is only 11, yet over the phone he sounds mature beyond his years. His professional experience has been leads in shows like “Oliver” and “The Secret Garden.” Yet he is most proud of his work creating an original character in “True North,” a new holiday musical produced in Orlando, FL.

Though in awe of being selected for the tour, he thinks of it in a positive way. “It’s an opportunity to show what I can do,” he says sounding confident more than egotistical. He says McClure is a patient and generous actor who guides him through that learning experience. As an example, he uses his character’s first meeting with Mrs. Doubtfire. “We shake hands, and one day he (McClure) had me try it a different way. It was so much better for getting a laugh. Even when I’m not on stage I am always watching him and trying to learn.”

His father Zack, is most proud of his son’s transition in act two. He explains that Christopher becomes aware of Mrs. Doubtfire’s identity, so there is a subtle change in his attitude. “It demands acting and Axel pulls it off,” he says.

As for competition between the young actors, Axel speaks of how happy he is to be in the theater even when not performing. “I get a chance to watch Cody. We often talk about the role to encourage and support each other.” He adds that is true of all the young performers.

Proctor’s is only the fourth stop for the tour which opened in Buffalo. Already they are finding the schedule of a touring company more grueling than the average person would expect.

Mornings are free, but the kids must have 3-4 hours of tutoring every day, starting at noon or 1 p.m. There is usually a couple of hours of rest before curtain. This works well for the parents who work remotely. Zack is a teacher; Sarah is an executive director of two medical organizations. Daughter Anna does her classes via Zoom. With two parents traveling, it frees one or the other to leave as needed.

Monday is a travel day. Axel flies with the cast and the family drives by car to the next stop. It sounds inconvenient, but Zack says the off-setting benefit is having a car in the city in which they are performing.

Before the Tuesday opening, the company goes to the theater to do a sound check and become familiar with the space and perform that night. Clearly single week engagements like this one in Schenectady offer limited free time.

The tour is scheduled through August 28, 2024, ending with three-week runs in Los Angeles and San Francisco. After that there are no definite plans. However, Axel is certain that he will continue a career in professional theater.

With the enthusiasm of youth, he says, “I love it. This experience is teaching me how much performing means to me. It is something I want to do for the rest of my life.”

Whatever he chooses, it is certain he will have his family’s full support.

“Mrs. Doubtfire plays Tuesday through Sunday at Proctors in Schenectady. For tickets and schedule information go to proctors.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.