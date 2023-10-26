"Mrs. Doubtfire” is family fun at Proctors

If you are one of those people who enjoys theater that is created merely for a good time, you are in luck. “Mrs. Doubtfire”, a musical comedy based on a film of the same name, is at Proctors through Sunday. It fits the description of a fun night of theater.

Thanks to an incredibly energetic performance by Rob McClure in the title role, this family-friendly musical offers much to enjoy. McClure plays Daniel Hillard, who, after a divorce, loses custody of his three kids to their mother, Miranda. He has three months to prove he is responsible enough to have joint custody.

As written he’s a man-child who initially seems not to deserve much sympathy. But, because “Mrs. Doubtfire” is a play about redemption Daniel gets a do-over. He enters the lives of his children by assuming the role of a Scottish female nanny. To no one’s surprise the kids fall in love with Mrs. Doubtfire and Daniel learns good parenting practices.

You’re probably thinking “Where have I heard this story before?” The answer, besides the Robin Williams’ film by the same name, is “Tootsie,” both on stage and in film. Oh yeah, and just about everywhere that carries the Hallmark television channel.

The premise may not be fresh, but thankfully, this show is. The score is not memorable, but most numbers are catchy and the lyrics clever. This is not to suggest there are no show-stopping numbers. Special fun is “Easy Peasy,” and “Big Fat No.” The Flamenco number “He Lied To Me” is a marvelous showcase for McClure’s talents. It’s the highlight of him playing each of his dual characters while dining in a restaurant with different companions.

This national touring company boasts a strong cast. I cannot imagine anyone else in the title role, as McClure is an energizer bunny on stage. He sings, dances and is a funny actor who is able to use many comic voices. He shines in his quick changes as the Scottish nanny. Amazingly he expresses heartbreak, joy and caring within his comical and zany performance. It’s a smart move by director Jerry Zaks to have most of McClure’s rapid fire changes take place in front of the audience.

Best of all, McClure has the charm the role needs. The Scottish nanny is a given as a role for an actor of McClure’s talents. His coup is making Daniel a person who is difficult to dislike. The character is irresponsible and things like tapping into his wife’s phone and trying to sabotage her relationship with her new boyfriend, Stuart, are almost stalker-like. Stuart, by the way is given a winning performance by star-to-be Leo Roberts. Yet, somewhere in the course of the musical you start rooting for Daniel instead of just loving his alter ego, Mrs. Doubtfire.

He’s helped enormously by the portrayal of his wife, Miranda. Played by McClure’s real life wife, Maggie Lakis. Her character’s gradual changing view of Daniel helps the audience accept the man’s desperate need to win back his kids. Lakis develops our empathy early with “The Shape of Things To Come” number. With her near end of show solo song, “Let Go,” you realize her worth to the show. She is an authentic co-star in the production.

Though, at times the musical seems a series of skits built around the star’s talent, it is the supporting cast that makes everything work. Daniel’s gay brother Frank, as played by Aaron Kaburick is a delight. His husband Nik, performed by Andre Mayem, is his equal. Together they make a remarkable team. For various reasons, some might find their big number “Make Me A Woman,” politically incorrect, but few will deny it’s clever and fun. Daniel’s parole officer-like social worker Wanda is given a special depth by Romelda Teron Benjamin.

Even the kids are terrific. Giselle Gutierrez who plays the daughter Lydia is preciously mature. The duet “Just Pretend “ that she and McClure perform together is more than memorable. She is in every performance. The other children are doubled on alternating nights. Axel Bernard Rimmele, who performed Christopher on opening night, is terrific. If his alternate, Cody Braveman, is nearly as talented the role is in good hands. Kennedy Pitney plays the daughter Natalie and steals the audience’s hearts. Her alternate is Emerson Mae Chan.

If there is a problem with the two and a half hour production it’s that the show starts to lag in the second act as some of the comedy starts to feel repetitious. But that’s mostly a quibble.

The Broadway run of the show , which also starred McClure, was a victim of Covid and had too short a run. If you are unfamiliar with the musical, it’s helpful to know the creative team of Wayne and Kerry Kirkpatrick, along with John O’Farrell, also wrote “Something Rotten.” That show was a summer hit offered by Park Playhouse. Like that show, “Mrs. Doubtfire” is not deep, but it is fun.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” is at Proctors through Sunday. For tickets and schedule go to proctors.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.