Rogovoy Report 9/8/23

Pianist, actor, and playwright Hershey Felder brings his one-man show about Ludwig van Beethoven to the Colonial in Pittsfield, Mass., tonight at 7pm; Saturday at 2pm and 7pm; and Sunday at 2pm. Felder’s performance includes narrative, storytelling, and plenty of Beethoven’s powerful music. (Fri, Sep 8-Sun, Sep 10)

Speaking of Beethoven, Capital Region Classical brings down the curtain on its summer season with a concert featuring a program of Beethoven piano trios, including the renowned “Archduke” Trio, at Tannery Pond, located at the Darrow School in New Lebanon, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm. The trio, from the Marlboro Festival, includes violinist Stephanie Zyzak, cellist Alexander Hersh, and pianist Evren Ozel. (Sat, Sep 9)

Jazz saxophonist Kris Allen leads his trio, featuring bassist Matt Dwonszyk and drummer Richie Barshay, at the Old Town Hall in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm, as part of the West Stockbridge Jazz Series. Allen has worked with a variety of groups, including those led by Illinois Jacquet, Jimmy Greene, Winard Harper, and the Mingus Dynasty, and is a jazz artist-in-residence at Williams College. (Sat, Sep 9)

Rootsy singer-songwriter and Grammy Award-nominee Iris Dement, whose voice often draws comparisons to Emmylou Harris, brings her original songs and melodies rooted in hymns, gospel, and old country music, to Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. (Sat, Sep 9)

The Verona Quartet kicks off Clarion Concerts’ fall season in a performance featuring works by Bacewicz, Bartok, and Beethoven at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. The Verona is quartet-in-residence at Oberlin College and has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, Boston’s Jordan Hall, the UK’s Wigmore Hall (U.K.) and Melbourne Recital Hall. (Sat, Sep 9)

Montreal’s Godspeed You! Black Emperor headlines the annual Basilica SoundScape festival at Basilica Hudson in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday starting at 5pm and running through 2am on Sunday. The post-rock band employs multimedia aspects in its stage show, which ranges from ambient soundscapes to chaotic, industrial crescendos. Other performers include free jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements and the Hudson Valley’s own Zannie. (Sat, Sep 9)

The famed Cassatt String Quartet joins forces with legendary pianist and composer Ursula Oppens in a concert featuring works by Mozart, Shostakovich, and, on the occasion of her 80th birthday, composer Tania León, at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, N.Y., on Sunday at 4pm. Three times the Cassatt Quartet’s recordings were included in Alex Ross’s “10 Best Classical Recordings” feature in the New Yorker. With five Grammy Award nominations to her credit, pianist Ursula Oppens established her reputation early on with a classic recording of Frederic Rzewski’s The People United Will Never Be Defeated. Cuban-born composer Tania León was named a recipient of the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements in 2022. (Sun, Sep 10)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

