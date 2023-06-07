Summer of dance in the Hudson Valley, Catskill and Berkshires

A cornucopia of dance is offered this summer in the Hudson Valley, Catskill and Berkshire Mountains. Summer showings, from now through September, range from ballet to belly dance to hip hop to crouched polka, a representation of the variety of dance genres presented by adventurous curators. Headlining are esteemed dance companies and individual dance artists, brand-new choreographers, plus a multitude of multidisciplinary work with movement at its core. We welcome international artists performing in our region for the first time; as well, we are the fortunate beneficiaries of dance artists living in New York City, the dance mecca, who make the short trek here to perform. There are also noted choreographers and dancers living in the area. Organizations accord sanctuary in creative and rest and relaxation dance residencies. With community in mind, nature walks, culinary pursuits, visual art exhibits, dance and movement classes, workshops and intensives for students of all ages, and other educational opportunities are available.

The Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, (Kaatsbaan, Dutch for playing field, aptly named) located in Tivoli, New York on the Hudson River, spotlights dance and related arts. Founded in 1990, Kaatsbaan spans 153 acres of open countryside. Dance performances take place on platform stages in the fields, in the grass itself, and in the studio complex of handsome buildings.

The Spring Festival features four upcoming June dance offerings. Right around the corner on June 11, an especially intriguing mixed bill, as described by Adam Weinert, Artistic Associate, includes the Trisha Brown Dance Company, the iconoclast choreographer who walked down SoHo buildings, New Jersey Ballet newly directed by the renowned New York City Ballet principal, Maria Kowrowski, and Roderick George and his company kNoname Artist (that’s lower case k, upper case N – kno – name) who recounts the lynching of Black men. Local dance artists are profiled on June 16 in the screening of Move Me. June 17 and 18 postmodern dancer Emily Coates and Cambodian classical dancer Emmanuèle Phuon perform WE both indoors and out. In conjunction with the themes of the dance, Wild Gather leads a tour of the Kaatsbaan grounds on June 17. June 25 celebrates Mikhail Baryshnikov’s 75th birthday.

Also on June 17, Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill hosts The Light Between the Trees, a belly dance fusion performance by Bridge Street Belly Dance, a compendium of local belly dance artists led by Francesca Avani. Belly dance is ‘fused’ with voguing, modern, ballet, flamenco, hip hop, animation and waving.

The magnificent Jacob’s Pillow was established on 220 acres in Berkshire County by choreographer Ted Shawn in 1931. Pam Tatge, visionary Executive and Artistic Director, emphasizes the international tenor of this performing season that advances many Pillow firsts. The longest-running international dance festival begins nine weeks of performances on June 28, plus special events, parties, workshops, exhibits, talks, pop-up performances, a podcast, on-demand film series, residencies, and classes. The Pillow houses one of the largest collections of dance archives. Initiated during the pandemic, On the Road returns with free dance performances in Massachusetts towns.

June 28 on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, the Berkshire Mountains in the background, Kyle Marshall Choreography performs Onyx, a look at rock n roll through the music of Black and Brown people. On the same evening, Mark Morris Dance Group, one of the world’s leading dance companies known for musicality and sly humor, begins their weeklong run in the Ted Shawn Theatre. The next day, Te Ao Mana, draws on their rich Polynesian culture and hula. June 30, the BIPOC-led company, Sole Defined, turns the spotlight on tap, stepping, body percussion, sand dance and gumboot.

You can see something dance, and do something dance, every day of the summer at Jacob’s Pillow.

PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century, jumps into its Summer Season running June through October on June 22 in its state-of-the-art, green theater. The Paul Taylor Dance Company begins its annual performances of classic, masterful works. Elena Siyenko, Executive and Artistic Director, advances not-be-missed bold and daring curation seen throughout the summer.

In addition to the dance residencies offered by the aforementioned venues, dance residencies are also proffered by Arts on Site Residency and Retreat Center in Kerhonkson, Catskill Mountain Foundation in Catskill, Middlebrook Arts Research + Residency Center, Jefferson, Modern Accord Depot in Accord, New York Stage & Film in Poughkeepsie, and the Petronio Residency Center, Crow’s Nest, in Roundtop. Art Omi in Ghent brings together 10 accomplished international dance artists for experimentation and collaboration with dance showings.

Catherine Tharin danced with the Erick Hawkins Dance Company. She teaches dance studies and technique, is an independent dance and performance curator, choreographs, writes about dance for Side of Culture, and is a reviewer and editor for The Dance Enthusiast. She lives in Pine Plains, New York and New York City.

