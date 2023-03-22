“The Revolutionists” at Schenectady Civic Players - a feminist take on the French revolution

Great ideas do not always translate into great theater.

A case in point is “The Revolutionists,” a work filled with profound thoughts playing at Schenectady Civic Players through Sunday.

The play, written (it would be fair to say overwritten) by Lauren Gunderson speaks to issues of how individuals - especially creatives - should be publicly vocal against injustice. It also addresses how political change by revolution can run amuck .

Most of all, the play celebrates the power of feminism in all aspects of life - especially politics.

The premise is that the 18th-century, radical feminist playwright Olympe deGouges, the assassin Charlotte Corday and Marie Antoinette, the former Queen of France form a bond during the period known as the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution. The three all lost their lives by the guillotine in 1793.

The playwright adds a fictional character, Marianne Angelle, a revolutionary woman of color from Haiti.

The four totally different women discuss their fears, frustrations, and hopes for the future as they wait possible arrest, which will lead to their inevitable executions. They look to deGouges to provide words for them to express their passions at their death sites.

It’s a fascinating idea that often jars the audience’s conscience.

More importantly, it draws a similarity with the world today and how little has changed in 230 years. This is especially true with the plight of women living in a society in which they are depreciated.

However, playwright Gunderson either isn’t confident in the audience’s abilities to absorb so many political ideas or just wants to focus on her own passion for theater in the work.

The result is the piece is written as a play within a play. Which everyone knows is a bad idea. But they agree it is better than a musical.

It actually is an attempt to soften the anger of the women by trying to express some views in the form of a comedy. The characters were right - it rarely works.

Director Jennifer Van Iderstyne is unable to keep the two genres in balance, diluting the serious and rarely getting laughs. The device offers the women as stereotypes preventing us from caring about them as individuals.

She is not helped by the fact that three of her four actors do not show a flair for comedy. That exception is Kelly Sienkiewicz as Marie Antoinette.

She is a delight as the ditzy, but sincere aristocrat, changing from a Valley Girl to a caring woman. We feel an emotional loss when she meets the Guillotine.

Actually, her presence helps the other performers find a common purpose. With her appearance the other women stop acting as characters and start reacting to each other as individuals.

Indeed, the one-on-one scenes in the second act elevate the two—hour experience enormously.

“The Revolutionists” is a play that addresses some very important contemporary issues. Sadly, it won’t stay in your memory very long, but neither will you dismiss it out of hand.

“ The Revolutionists” continues through Sunday at Schenectady Civic Theatre. For tickets and schedule information go to civic players.org or call 518-382-2081

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.