Amid departure, Northampton City Council Prez Jarrett calls for lower temperature amid ongoing debates
After serving Ward 5 in Northampton, Massachusetts, for the past six years, outgoing City Council President Alex Jarrett says he plans to stay engaged in the community – all while exploring ways to heal divisions in a city that’s seen tumult both inside and outside the council chambers.
WAMC Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
--
This piece originally aired on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.