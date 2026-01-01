Amid departure, Northampton City Council Prez Jarrett calls for lower temperature amid ongoing debates

The city council in Northampton, Massachusetts, has greenlit several green-minded efforts for the city’s school district – all building toward the city’s carbon neutrality goals. Through a special fund and borrowing, the projects will cost about $12 million – with most of it going toward a geothermal heating system for Northampton High School.The projects received unanimous approval from the city’s school committee – but the council needed a special meeting to get them across the finish line.WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos about the development.

