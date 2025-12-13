© 2025
Midday Magazine

Northampton city council clears high school geothermal project, but not before councilor objections

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published December 13, 2025 at 8:26 AM EST
City of Northampton

The city council in Northampton, Massachusetts, has greenlit several green-minded efforts for the city’s school district – all building toward the city’s carbon neutrality goals.

Through a special fund and borrowing, the projects will cost about $12 million – with most of it going toward a geothermal heating system for Northampton High School.

The projects received unanimous approval from the city’s school committee – but the council needed a special meeting to get them across the finish line.

WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos about the development.

--

This story originally aired on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 and is abridged due to time constraints.

