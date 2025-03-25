Saratoga Springs Mayor John Safford gearing up to run for second term

John Safford was elected mayor of Saratoga Springs in 2023 — the first Republican to win the seat in a decade. His campaign promised to return civility to city hall, which had featured public feuds between city councilors as well as the public during argumentative meetings.

Now, Safford is campaigning for a second term against Democratic challenger Michele Madigan, who currently serves as one of two city representatives on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

Safford spoke with WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine about his first-term accomplishments and what's left to be done.