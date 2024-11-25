2024 Winter Program Specials

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

@ 9–11 a.m.

The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show “Turkey Confidential.” Host Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. This year's guests include Paola Velez author of the forthcoming Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store, Joe Yonan author of Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, Texan chef of Roots Chicken Shack in Dallas, Tiffany Derry, and James Beard award-winning author and cooking teacher, Andrea Nguyen.

@ 11 a.m.

“Thanksgiving Special: Turkey Hotline, Pies, Mashed and a Rogue Turkey!” from “Milk Street.” It’s our annual Thanksgiving special, and we’re dedicating the hour to solving your toughest problems. Plus, we’ll get a Thanksgiving poetry reading from Adam Gopnik, find out how to make a turkey in just two hours, and hear about our listener’s most unique holiday traditions.

@ 12 p.m.

The Alice in the title of folk singer Arlo Guthrie’s "Alice’s Restaurant" and the movie of the same name that followed was a well-known figure in Berkshire County for decades. Alice Brock died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Guthrie announced her death online, saying he first met her in 1962 when Brock was a school librarian in Stockbridge. Guthrie’s song is played annually on Thanksgiving nationwide and is celebrated as an enduring anti-war anthem. WAMC has aired Alice’s Restaurant for decades and will air it at 12 p.m., at its usual time.

@ 2 p.m.

Tune in for A New York Minute In History’s “Hungry for History: Culinary and Foodways History,” followed by the story of Plymouth Freeman, a black Patriot who served in the Continental Army during the American Revolution in “Plymouth Freeman and Unfinished Revolutions,” at 2:30 p.m.

@ 3:30 p.m.

Science unscripted – “In a world of loud phones, how to stop 'social norm erosion.” On the bus, in the mall, at a cafe - for some reason people seem to think it's OK to watch video clips or podcasts in public WITH THE SOUND ON. It isn't. And thankfully, there's new research about the right way to stop it.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

@ 9 a.m.

“The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays,” is a special devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to beloved standards (“White Christmas” from “Holiday Inn” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet Me in St. Louis”), you’ll also hear an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, ranging from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) to Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride accompaniment composed for the Orson Welles drama “The Magnificent Ambersons.” Bundle up and enjoy!

@ 10 a.m.

Grab some leftover turkey and dressing, and settle in for an hour of themes from movies that capture the essence of smalltown America: The Grapes of Wrath, East of Eden, Meet Me in St. Louis, Our Town, A River Runs Through It, A Christmas Story, and To Kill a Mockingbird on “Reel Music.”

@ 11 a.m.

To prepare for family dinners and political conversations this holiday season, two guests offer us new ways of being humble and curious. First, well-known thinker and author Malcolm Gladwell reveals why we must learn humility if we are to understand each other. “Humility is a habit,” he says. “Habit is a really important word, because if it's a habit, it means it's something that you have to practice.” Then, former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith offers powerful poems that invite us to acknowledge the full, complex, and beautiful worth of the human beings we encounter. In this special, listen closely for multiple ways we can cultivate humility, be curious, and have compassion despite our disagreements and differences. “Can Curiosity Save Your Holidays?” With Malcolm Gladwell and Tracy K. Smith.

@ 2 p.m.

Stay tuned for more New York Minute in History specials at 2 p.m. beginning with the history of agricultural fairs and Lady Christian Henrietta Caroline “Harriet” Acland, who commanded the British 20th Regiment of Foot during the Burgoyne campaign of 1777. And at 2:30 p.m. the story of Grace Leach Hudowalski, the first woman to summit all 46 of the Adirondack High Peaks.

@ 3:30 p.m.

Science Unscripted – “A poo test for discrimination?” Ever been discriminated against? If so, then it changed the bacteria inside your gut (and in your poo). The new finding supports the idea that therapies for psychosocial duress can start from the bottom up.

DECEMBER

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

@ 10 p.m.

"A Paul Winter Solstice Special" - Traditional Show

The seven-time Grammy-winning Paul Winter Consort, with beloved vocalist Theresa Thomason, will present the timeless music of their legendary Winter Solstice Celebration, in a joyous and profound celebration of this season of renewal and the greater family of life. For the past four decades, Paul and the Consort have presented their annual Winter Solstice Celebration in the world’s largest Cathedral, New York’s St. John the Divine, in an event that became New York’s holiday alternative to The Nutcracker and Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular.

TUESDAY, DEC. 24

@ 9 a.m.

"Selected Shorts: Holiday Hitches"

We love the holidays, but sometimes things don’t go as planned. This seasonal special from SELECTED SHORTS, hosted by Meg Wolitzer, offers three tales about uncommon roads traveled by the celebrants. Writers, including Andy Borowitz, mesh tradition, humor, and family dynamics for the perfect seasonal package.

@ 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

"A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols" - Traditional Show

Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

@ 2 p.m.

We’ll have A New York Minute in History specials at 2 p.m., "Spirits of Sacrifice." Tune in as we celebrate the first episode that explores the lives of Henry Johnson and Tommy Hitchcock Jr., World War I heroes with ties to New York. Through interviews with family members, historians, and others, we follow Johnson and Hitchcock to the trenches and airfields of Europe and beyond.

@ 3:30 p.m.

Science unscripted – “A gossiper's friend & how to think about drinking” Women drink less than expected... if you ask them to think about drinking? Also, a new study shows how to gossip AND make people like you — and why the iron in red meat may be causing cancer (in your bottom).

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25

@ 9 a.m.

Join Fiona Ritchie for a winter walk along the banks of the River Tay in Scotland, accompanied by music from the Celtic Christmas repertoire in "A Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas" .

@ 10 a.m.

All is Bright

All Is Bright, with host Lynne Warfel, offers an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs. Encore from 2023.

@ 11 a.m.

Three Tales of Christmas with Cantus

In Christmas with Cantus, Cantus weaves together three-holiday stories with time-honored carols and new classics. Blending narration and song, the program features Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Christine Lê’s The Hawai’i Snowman, alongside Mark Twain’s “A Letter from Santa Claus,” offering an opportunity to reflect on the meaning and joy of the holiday season.

@ 2 p.m.

Me and My Digital Twin

How to build a digital you – Professor Ghislaine Boddington investigates. Ghislaine aspires to be interconnected with an AI digital companion that advises and supports her, keeps her healthy, and represents her around the world. A twin that could live on after her death, or for as long as someone pays the subscription. This is not some private fantasy but, as technologies converge, a potential near-future for many of us - or at least those of us who can afford it. Researchers and companies are already experimenting with ways of combining virtual worlds, gaming avatars, fitness sensors, health apps and AI.

@ 3:30 p.m.

Science unscripted – This week on Science unscripted, a look into weight loss drugs and how they've taken the world (at least the USA) by storm. Also, what does testosterone have to do with how we look at other people?

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

@ 11 a.m.

A Season’s Griot is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted for 23 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

@ 11 a.m.

Candles Burning Brightly

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

MONDAY, DEC. 30

@ 11 a.m.

Hanukkah Lights

This NPR favorite returns with some of our favorite stories from the archives. We’ll hear “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “Hanukkah Gelt, Hanukkah Money” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Jewish Magi” by Allegra Goodman, How to Spell the Name of God” by Ellen Orleans, and “Geek Week by Rebecca O’Connell.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1