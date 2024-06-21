WAMC reaches its $1.25 million goal

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio has successfully achieved its goal of raising $1.25 million in its June Fund Drive.

On Friday afternoon, WAMC listeners rallied behind the increased revenue goal for the second time in 2024.

More than 8,000 donations to the Locked Box and Fund Drive combined helped to sustain WAMC’s award-winning news and informative programming. The future of the station remains bright, with new members joining the family at a record rate of seven first-time donors per hour.

WAMC thanks Community Partners for joining the call to support both WAMC and three local organizations: The Food Pantries For The Capital District, The South Community Food Pantry sponsored by Berkshire Money Management, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and Animal Protective Foundation pet food pantries.

"The messages of support from listeners during this drive were overwhelming. So much encouragement and support to see this mission through…I can’t thank our family enough,” Interim CEO Stacey Rosenberry said.

News Director Ian Pickus adds, “I’m so proud of the new voices we’ve been hearing during the drive. I have the pleasure of working with these brilliant young people in the newsroom — they are the future of WAMC.”

WAMC Fund Drives occur three times a year: in February, June, and October. Each drive’s goal is to support the general operations of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio. WAMC broadcasts the highest-quality programs from NPR, American Public Media, BBC World Service as well as a wide range of award-winning local programming.

If you're interested in finding out more about our Fund Drives, or donating or volunteering, please contact Amber Sickles at 1-800-323-9262 ext. 133.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.

