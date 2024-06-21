© 2024
Storm batters Albany, more may be coming

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:59 PM EDT
Thursday's storm took a tree down near Ontario & Benson Streets, slightly damaging a home along the block.
The city of Albany is recovering from a sudden high wind and rainstorm.

Thursday evening, a fast moving pop up thunder cell left 18,000 without power, uprooted scores of trees and damaged several buildings. No injuries were reported. Mayor Kathy Sheehan urges residents to keep a watchful eye on the sky all weekend long.

"These storms can be very severe, very unpredictable," Sheehan said. "It is unfortunate that we had this incident happen right when alive at a five was occurring. We had moved that to the rain site. We certainly had storms come through, but this was really severe. And then to see that, we had a partial building collapse, some roofs damaged, damage to the roof of St Joseph's church, trees down, power lines down. This really wreaked a lot of havoc in a very short period of time. And so people need to heed the warnings when they see lightning, hear that thunder, need to make sure that they have a plan to keep themselves safe."

The National Weather Service forecasts the potential for scattered thunderstorms and strong winds through Monday.
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
