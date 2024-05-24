Children's Musuem at Saratoga unveils plans for new, accesible playgrounds

A Saratoga Springs museum has unveiled plans for a new courtyard, hoping to achieve greater accessibility.

The Children’s Museum at Saratoga moved from 69 Caroline Street in downtown Saratoga Springs to the Lincoln Baths building in Saratoga Spa State Park in 2021.

Joined by locals of all ages in the building’s vine-covered courtyard, Executive Director Sarah Smith unveiled new plans for an inclusive play area.

“This courtyard will soon be accessible. And what we mean by that is you’ll be able to come in a wheelchair, in a stroller, the playground is designed for universal accessibility. So, that means that we thought about a lot of things—kids with sensory issues, kids with physical limitations, kids with mental limitations, kids who speak different languages. All are welcomed here,” said Smith.

Two playgrounds, “Little Mermaid” and “Ugly Duckling,” are meant to pay homage to the city’s relationship with water and springs.

CDPHP Director of Corporate Giving Jennifer Cassidy says it was an easy decision to support Smith’s playground pitch.

“Children who engage in regular physical activity, especially outside, are more likely to see a boost to their overall health as well as their academic performance. They also have a lower risk of developing various chronic conditions,” said Cassidy.

Smith says this new playground will help the museum achieve a goal it set when it moved to the current location.

“The most important thing when we chose to move to the park was we wanted it to be universally accessible. So, accessible financially, accessible in terms of you know where to park, there’s plenty of parking. But also, that there’s the ability to come whether you have crutches or a walker or a stroller. You’re able to get into our building and you’re able to get into this magical courtyard which right now looks like a scene right from ‘The Secret Garden,’” said Smith.

Smith, who has studied American history and is passionate about preservation, says they had to get special permission from the State Historic Preservation Office to build a playground in the historic building.

“I love historic buildings and making them part of children’s everyday life, I mean how cool is that? They’ll sort of appreciate the history and also play and improve their mental health. It’s a win-win for us,” said Smith.

Dake Foundation for Children Executive Director Sarah Burns had just presented a $25,000 check to the museum to support the purchase and installation of the playgrounds.

“I think because of how many people the Children’s museum reaches, when you look at accessibility, and you look at inclusion, it’s not just for kids with disabilities and their families, it’s for everybody. It’s creating awareness, it’s giving purpose to all of us. So, when I said, ‘it makes our community better,’ I meant it. And because of how many it reaches it was a no-brainer,” said Burns.

The museum says it served more than 70,000 children last year both at the museum and in programs held around the region.

The playground is expected to be installed and open to the public by the end of the year.