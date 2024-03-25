Sen. Comerford launches re-election bid with pair of campaign events

Jo Comerford, the Democrat representing the Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester district, had kicked off her bid for another two years.

Joined by Senate President Karen Spilka in Greenfield Friday, March 22, Comerford spoke to supporters about the work the legislature and Healey administration have completed, including the MASSGrant Plus Expansion program.

"25,000 students in the Commonwealth who are Pell-eligible, are going to school tuition, fees, books, supplies – free,” the senator told supporters at the Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center. “We have risen to 12 in the nation in terms of affordability - we went from 26, thanks to the commitment of the legislature and the administration”

The senator also previously held a re-election event in Northampton at the R. Michelson Galley on Tuesday, March 19.

Among multiple committee assignments, Comerford chairs the Joint Committee on Higher Education and is also Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Agriculture.