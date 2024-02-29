Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education picks Johnston as acting commissioner

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has named deputy commissioner Dr. Russell Johnston as acting commissioner.

Endorsed by outgoing Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and appointed by the board on Tuesday, Johnston will assume the role later in March.

A former superintendent for West Springfield Public Schools - and director of special education in the district before that - Johnston praised Riley’s leadership while vowing to continue his level of commitment to students.

"'Student-centered' has been the theme of the day and we're going to keep that the theme moving forward - undoubtedly, our deep, deep commitment to the students who I always say we have the privilege to serve here in Massachusetts," he told the board shortly after they voted on his appointment.

Riley plans to step down on March 15.

