© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).

Why stinky sweat is good

By Michaeleen Doucleff
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT

Most people think sweat can be stinky. And we work hard to remove that smell. But could a stinky sweat actually be a signal of something good?

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michaeleen Doucleff
Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD, is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. For nearly a decade, she has been reporting for the radio and the web for NPR's global health outlet, Goats and Soda. Doucleff focuses on disease outbreaks, cross-cultural parenting, and women and children's health.
See stories by Michaeleen Doucleff