How AI could perpetuate racism, sexism and other biases in society

By Brianna Scott,
Jeanette WoodsAilsa Chang
Published July 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with scholar Safiya Noble about how advancements in artificial intelligence could further perpetuate biases in society.

