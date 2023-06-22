Troy apartment residents evacuated due to saftey concerns

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden says some residents of the Harbour Point Gardens are being evacuated immediately because of safety concerns.

Residents of the apartment complex were notified on Thursday that they should immediately evacuate after the city says property managers failed to correct numerous safety violations including bowed exterior walls and falling bricks. Mayor Madden says an initial inspection of the buildings occurred on May 9 with three more in June.

“While some of those violations were corrected, the owner failed to provide an engineering report we had requested regarding certain conditions our code inspection officers had observed on their site visits,” said the mayor.

Residents in 58 units are being offered housing in nearby hotels, according to the property manager.