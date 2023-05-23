WAMC wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Podcast

WAMC is proud to announce that it has again won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Podcast.

The award honors “A New York Minute In History,” about the history of New York and the unique tales of New Yorkers. It is hosted by State Historian Devin Lander and Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts. Jesse King and Jim Levulis of WAMC produce the podcast. This marks the podcast’s second Murrow Award, having previously won in 2021.

“A New York Minute In History” is a production of the New York State Museum, WAMC Northeast Public Radio and Archivist Media.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with this award, which once again demonstrates WAMC’s history of community partnership and commitment to high-quality educational programming,” says WAMC President and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock.

Support for the project comes from The William G. Pomeroy Foundation. Original funding came from the National Endowment for the Humanities and a Humanities New York Action Grant.

“I am honored once again to have all of the hard work of our podcast team recognized with this prestigious award," New York State Historian Devin Lander says. "Lauren Roberts and I, along with our producers at WAMC, Jim Levulis and Jesse King, love bringing New York’s rich and vibrant history to our expanding audience every month. I congratulate our team, our funders the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, and our listeners for making our little podcast an award winner!”

"As a historian, I love digging into these stories and learning more about our state's fascinating history," Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts said. "But having the ability to share these topics with our listeners and knowing they enjoy it too, is even more rewarding. Devin and I are so grateful to receive this recognition and thank our production team and sponsors for the opportunity to share this history."

“A New York Minute In History podcast continues to do a marvelous job engaging audiences in a deeper understanding of Empire State history,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Trustee and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “This second Edward R. Murrow award is well deserved and we are proud to support the entire team in their dedicated work behind each and every episode of the podcast.”

Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organization, network and student competitors. WAMC won in Region 11’s radio division.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.