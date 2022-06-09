WAMC Gives Back During June Fund Drive

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio completed its June Fund Drive on June 9, 2022, raising over $1,000,000 to support the station’s award-winning news and cultural programming thanks to the generosity of listeners contributing during 12 hours over four days of on-air fundraising and also to the Locked Box. This drive marks the second of three this year.

Taking precautions for the health and safety of volunteers and staff, WAMC has continued to delay returning to its traditional Fund Drive. Instead, the Locked Box and Fund Drive were completed with the help of a few volunteers and the WAMC staff, who fielded calls and online donations.

WAMC was honored to partner with The Food Pantries For The Capital District and Janitronics to help feed hundreds of families this summer through the drive.

WAMC President and CEO Alan Chartock says, “Even in our most challenging times, including COVID and political disruption, WAMC’s listeners have come through to keep this station going. This is an incredible family, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m forever grateful for the support once again.”

Ray Graf, newscaster and Vox Pop host, adds: “These are tough economic times; it’s difficult for many to even put food on the table. Add to that a world that is still picking up the pieces of a pandemic and still the WAMC family is there to help. It amazes me.”

WAMC is a listener-supported station that relies on contributions to stay alive. Its Fund Drives primarily occur three times a year: February, June, and October. Each drive has a $1 million goal to support the general operations of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio.

If you're interested in finding out more about our Fund Drives, or to donate or volunteer, please contact Amber Sickles at 1-800-323-9262 ext. 133.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.

WAMC-FM 90.3 FM, Albany, NY; WAMC 1400 AM, Albany, NY; WAMK 90.9 FM, Kingston, NY; WOSR 91.7 FM, Middletown, NY; WCEL 91.9 FM, Plattsburgh, NY; WCAN 93.3 FM, Canajoharie, NY; WANC 103.9 FM, Ticonderoga, NY; WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, NY; WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, MA; WANZ 90.1 FM, Stamford, NY; WANR 88.5 FM, Brewster, NY; WQQQ 103.3FM Sharon, CT; 103.9 FM Beacon, NY; 97.3 FM, Cooperstown, NY; 106.3 FM Dover Plains, NY; 96.5 FM Ellenville, NY; 102.1 FM Highland, NY; 97.1 FM Hudson, NY; 88.7 FM Lake Placid, NY; 106.3 FM Middletown, NY; 90.9 FM Milford, PA; 107.7 FM Newburgh, NY; 90.1 FM Oneonta, NY; 99.3 FM Oneonta, NY; 95.9 FM Peekskill, NY; 93.1 FM Rensselaer-Troy, NY; 92.9 FM Scotia, NY, 107.1 FM Warwick, NY, and online at www.wamc.org, www.facebook.com/wamcradio, www.instagram.com/wamcradio, and www.twitter.com/wamcradio.