1A Remaking America: Why the GOP has rallied behind anti-trans legislation

2021 was a record-breaking year for anti-trans legislation. More than290bills targeting the L-G-B-T-Q plus community were introduced in state legislatures.25 of those were enacted.

But 2022 is already on track to break that record, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The advocacy group is monitoring some 300 proposed bills across 36 states – more than a third of which affect trans youth.

What started as bathroom bans has spread to women’s sports and healthcare. In some states, the discussion of sexuality and LGBTQ issues in the classroom isn’t allowed.

Most of this legislation is being pushed by Republican lawmakers and is a galvanizing issue for the GOP base. But how much do trans rights matter to conservative voters? And how did this gain so much support from Republicans?

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

