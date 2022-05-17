© 2022
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to seek fourth term

What the shooting in Buffalo has to do with Fox News host Tucker Carlson

By David Folkenflik,
Domenico Montanaro
Published May 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT

The man accused of murdering 10 people in Buffalo said he'd been radicalized by a racist conspiracy theory, No one in a position of prominence has done more to promote that theory than Tucker Carlson.

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
