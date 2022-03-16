SportsReport: Rangers outscore Ducks; Capitals defeat Islanders

NBA:

Kyrie Irving made it two nights in a row with a 60-point scorer in the NBA.

A 40-point first half hadn’t been seen in almost two decades.

Irving scored a career-high 60 points, most in the Nets’ NBA history, to lead Brooklyn to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Irving shot 20 for 31, including 8 of 12 on 3-pointers, in 35 minutes. He made 12 of 13 free throws in matching the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, from just a night earlier by Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns against San Antonio.

In other NBA action:

Devin Booker had 27 points and eight assists in 30 minutes before getting the rest of the night off, and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 131-115. Mikal Bridges went four of five from 3-point range and scored 20 for the Suns, who won for the fourth time in five games. The Suns hit 18 3-pointers and converted 17 Pelicans turnovers into 33 points.

Max Strus scored all of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, Tyler Herro finished with a game-high 29 off the bench and the Miami Heat escaped with a 105-98 win over the Detroit Pistons. Strus, playing in the second half after Jimmy Butler left the game with a sprained ankle, scored 13 of his points in a span of 2:55 of the final quarter to help Miami rally. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 22 points.

Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled without All-Star Ja Morant, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-102. De’Anthony Melton added 18 points while Morant sat out with back soreness. The Grizzlies made the decision to hold him out after he went through pregame warmups. It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Grizzlies

Jonathan Isaac’s return to the Orlando Magic won’t happen this season.

The Magic announced the decision Tuesday. It means the earliest the 24-year-old Isaac will play is October. He last played in August 2020 when he tore the ACL in his left knee during a game at the NBA’s restart bubble in Walt Disney World.

If the 6-foot-10 forward is ready to begin when next season starts in mid-October, it would end a rehab and recovery period that will have lasted more than 26 months.

NHL:

Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders.

Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates and given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin for almost two decades.

Fans left happy after Anthony Mantha scored the shootout winner to extend the Capitals’ winning streak to two and make them 5-0-1 in their past six games.

Elsewhere in NHL action:

Erik Kallgren made 35 saves to earn a shutout in his first NHL start as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Dallas Stars 4-0. John Tavares had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Rasmus Sandin and Ondrej Kase also scored, while Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly had two assists apiece. Ilya Mikheyev added an empty-net goal. Jake Oettinger stopped 36 shots for Dallas. Toronto was minus NHL goals leader Auston Matthews after he was suspended two games for a cross-check to the neck of Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to Buffalo at the outdoor Heritage Classic.

Matt Grzelcyk scored at 1:40 of overtime and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1. After taking a cross-ice feed from Taylor Hall, Grzelcyk whipped a shot past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to end it on Boston’s 48th shot of the game. Hall had two assists as Boston won its third straight to start a four-game trip and improved to 10-1-1 in its last 12 overall. Fleury sparkled in net, making 46 saves to keep the Blackhawks in it as the Bruins dominated play.

The Arizona Coyotes ended a five-game East Coast swing with an emphatic 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Barrett Hayton, Anton Stralman, Nick Ritchie, Lawson Crouse, Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz scored for Arizona. Karel Vejmelka gave up three goals on 39 shots. The Coyotes ended their travels with four wins in five games. Cole Caufield made things interesting with two goals in the span of eight seconds for Montreal. Samuel Montembeault was pulled after allowing four goals on seven shots in the first period.

Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.

Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games.

Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second straight shutout, Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher scored on the power play, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-0. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche continued their push for a second straight Presidents’ Trophy by becoming the first team this season to pass the 90-point mark.

Evander Kane had a pair of goals and the Edmonton Oilers ended up with a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings after having an early 3-0 advantage. Devin Shore, Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Warren Foegele also scored for the Oilers, who have won three straight as they try to solidify their playoff position. Marc Staal had a pair of goals and Sam Gagner, Filip Zadina and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings, who’ve lost six straight.

Kyle Connor extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, and the Winnipeg Jets downed the Vegas Golden Knights 7-3. Connor added a pair of assists to go with his 38th goal of the season. Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Logan Stanley and Josh Morrissey each had a goal and an assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for Winnipeg, which is 6-2-1 in its last nine games.

Frank Vatrano tied the game early in the third period and scored the winner 1:11 into overtime to lead the Florida Panthers past the San Jose Sharks 3-2 for their sixth victory in seven games. Vatrano beat goalie James Reimer with a slapshot from the high slot to give the Panthers their seventh win this season when trailing after two periods.

Bo Horvat had two goals and an assist to lead the Vancouver Canucks past the New Jersey Devils 6-3. Tanner Pearson added a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Brad Hunt, Nils Hoglander and Juho Lahmmikko also scored, and J.T. Miller had three assists to extend his point streak to 13 games. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils. Thatcher Demko made 32 saves for Vancouver. Nico Daws stopped 17 of 21 shots for the Devils before being pulled midway through the second period. John Gillies made eight saves in relief.

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Nico Sturm from the Minnesota Wild for Tyson Jost in a swap of centers.

The 26-year-old Sturm has nine goals and eight assists in 53 games this season. He has won 51.1% of his career faceoffs compared to just 39.5% for Jost.

Sturm can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Jost is under contract for next season with a salary cap hit of $2 million.

In other NHL news:

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin is expected to be out six months after having hip surgery and his status is in doubt for the start of training camp. It also means goalie Braden Holtby will almost certainly remain with the Stars instead of being traded before Monday’s deadline. Dallas is among a handful of teams fighting to make the playoffs in the Western Conference.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Bryson Etienne scored 21 points and Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowboys earned their third NCAA Tournament win in five seasons and will play top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest first round. The First Four returned to the University of Dayton Arena for the first time in three seasons.

PJ Henry hit a go-ahead free throw to highlight a 7-0 run in which Texas Southern took the lead and never surrendered. He finished with 14 points and shot 10 of 13 at the free throw line.

Later in the evening, Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat turnover-prone Wyoming 66-58 in a First Four game.

With the crowd at University of Dayton Arena heavily tilted — Bloomington, Indiana, is less than a three-hour drive away — the Hoosiers led by as many as 10 with under two minutes left in the game.

Hunter Maldonado paced the Cowboys with 21 points but turned the ball over 10 times. Graham Ike had 17 to go along with and nine rebounds.

Big Ten lands three players on AP All-America first team

Keegan Murray has given Iowa a first-team Associated press All-American for the third straight year. He is joined on the first team by Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.

Drew Timme of Gonzaga led the AP second team for the second straight year and was joined by freshman teammate Chet Holmgren. Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Jabari Smith of Auburn and Benedict Mathurin of Arizona.

MLB:

After cutting ties with Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves have signed new first baseman Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract.

Olson was not eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season. But the World Series champions quickly locked down the 27-year-old slugger through at least 2029. The deal also includes a $20 million club option for 2030 with no buyout.

The Braves dealt four top prospects to Oakland for Olson, and quickly signed the 2021 All-Star to the biggest deal in team history.

In other developments from spring training:

Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $32 million, two-year contract. A three-time All-Star, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order in New York. Rizzo also provided plate discipline and smooth fielding at first, where he has won two Gold Gloves.

The Chicago Cubs have finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding 32-year-old shortstop Andrelton Simmons. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in baseball among active shortstops.

The Phillies finalized one-year contracts with right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia and left-handed reliever Brad Hand.

NFL:

38-year-old Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension assuring the two-time reigning MVP will remain with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers announced the extension Tuesday without releasing terms. NFL Network reported Rodgers will make over $150 million over the next three years.

The structure of the four-time MVP quarterback’s contract is designed to help the Packers’ salary-cap situation for now.

In other NFL deals:

The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the team they beat for the NFC title, the San Francisco 49ers, each have received five compensatory picks in next month’s draft. The Chargers will get four selections in the April 28-30 proceedings in Las Vegas, followed at three by Detroit, Baltimore and Arizona. A total of 39 compensatory selections have been awarded to 16 teams.

The Denver Broncos and defensive end Randy Gregory have agreed on a $70 million, five-year contract. The agreement will prevent the Dallas Cowboys from keeping one of their top targets in free agency. The 29-year-old Gregory has had a suspension-filled seven years in the NFL but was coming off a productive and drama-free season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract with safety Justin Reid. That likely ends Tyrann Mathieu’s time with Kansas City. Reid is significantly younger at 25 and potentially joins the Chiefs with his best years ahead of him.

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill to a three-year, $30 million contract. Hill was a critical player on the Bengals’ defensive line during their run to the Super Bowl last season, especially after the injury to Larry Ogunjobi.

The Detroit Lions have signed unrestricted free agent Tracy Walker to a $25 million, three-year deal and he is determined to be part of the team’s turnaround. The Lions also signed restricted free agent Evan Brown, keeping the center off the market with a $2 million, one-year deal.

Younghoe Koo, who has given the Atlanta Falcons a reliable option on field goals and extra points since 2019, has signed a five-year, $24.25 million contract as an unrestricted free agent. Koo leads the NFL with 87 field goals since joining the Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 season.

Offensive lineman Connor Williams agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, who went into free agency knowing that position group was one in need of upgrades. Williams’ deal includes $7.5 million in guaranteed money. Linebacker Duke Riley is also returning to the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth $3 million.

The Washington Commanders have agreed to a deal worth $11 million over two years with safety Bobby McCain. Keeping McCain comes after Washington released veteran safety Landon Collins and lost starting right guard Brandon Scherff to Jacksonville in free agency.

The Browns and Patriots agreed to swap linebackers with Mack Wilson going to New England and Chase Winovich headed to Cleveland. The Browns met with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston about a possible trade. The Browns released center JC Tretter, who was recently re-elected as president of the NFL Players Association and was instrumental in developing COVID-19 protocols.

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a contract with free agent linebacker Oren Burks. He is expected to play significantly on special teams.

New York Jets are signing former Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed. The 25-year-old Reed will be reunited with Jets coach Robert Saleh who was his defensive coordinator in San Francisco his first two seasons after he was drafted in the fifth round in 2018 out of Kansas State.

The New York Giants have started rebuilding their offensive line, agreeing to contract terms with Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano in free agency. Feliciano can play any position on the line. Glowinski agreed to three-year deal. The Giants also agreed to terms on a two-year deal with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

The Tennessee Titans have released veteran cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins after one season to clear approximately $6.9 million in salary cap space before the start of the new league year. The Titans announced the move along with a multiyear extension for center Ben Jones that kept him off the free agent market.

Mike Shula has been hired to be the Buffalo Bills senior offensive assistant in coach Sean McDermott’s latest move to restructure his staff following Brian Daboll’s departure. Defensive line coach Eric Washington is being promoted to the role of senior defensive assistant.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is retiring after a 16-season NFL career capped by his first Super Bowl championship last month with the Los Angeles Rams. Whitworth turned 40 last December and became the oldest player in the modern NFL to start a game at left tackle. The two-time All-Pro protected Matthew Stafford’s blind side throughout the playoffs and into the Rams’ championship victory.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Michigan has hired Milan Bolden-Morris to be the first female graduate assistant football coach in the Big Ten. The former college basketball player, who started for Georgetown this past season, will start June 1 and work with quarterbacks. She played guard and led Georgetown in scoring at 12.3 points per game.

TENNIS:

Taylor Fritz defeated Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2) in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Fritz is one of six American men still competing in the desert tournament.

John Isner beat 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman, 7-5, 6-3, to reach the fourth round. The 6-foot-11 American capitalized on his 16-inch height advantage, blasting 13 aces and frustrating Schwartzman with clever drop shots.