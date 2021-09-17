States Are Learning How Many Afghan Refugees To Expect

The Biden administration has begun notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

New York will receive around 1,000 Afghan refugees. The state expects to relocate up to 100 people in Albany, 335 in Buffalo, 240 in the New York City area, 200 in Rochester, about 250 in Syracuse and 20 in Utica. The process will last through March.

Vermont is planning to take in 100 Afghans in the coming weeks. The U.S. State Department also approved a new field office in Brattleboro, which plans to submit a proposal to welcome 25 refugees in the coming months.

Massachusetts will receive about 900 refugees. Governor Charlie Baker’s administration said it is waiting for more details from the federal government as to where and when the evacuees will arrive.

And Connecticut will welcome about 300 Afghan refugees. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said he is pushing Congress to approve financial aid for resettlement services, including housing, job placement, clothing and other needs. He said the cost could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

All arrivals will be vetted by Homeland Security and everyone over 12 will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Associated Press has an interactive map to see state-by-state numbers.

