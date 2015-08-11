© 2022
New Mix: Remembering Sean Price, Plus Girl Band, Diane Coffee, Bikini Kill, More

By Robin Hilton,
Katie PresleyTimmhotep Aku
Published August 11, 2015 at 12:40 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Sean Price, Diane Coffee, Girl Band, Bikini Kill
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Sean Price, Diane Coffee, Girl Band, Bikini Kill

This week, the All Songs team picks songs that sound like revolutions. Bob Boilen is out, so co-host Robin Hilton is joined by Katie Presley in D.C. and Timmhotep Aku in New York. The trio shares big, smashy music that lets Robin engage in his once-yearly purge of emotion.

The show opens with a remembrance of Sean Price, the beloved Brooklyn rapper who died last weekend at 43. The revolution in Price's music is that he described his life as it actually was, resisting the urge to inflate his own ego or polish his circumstance to make for a slicker image. From there, Robin has two songs that contain an album of material each, Katie has an activist punk time capsule and a shiny, groovy treat from Brooklyn, and Timm has some sly R&B from a singer trying to pass his heartache off as automotive nostalgia.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Katie Presley
Timmhotep Aku
