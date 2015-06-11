Learning To Fly: A Mixtape For The Airplane-Averse

I'm not going to lie: One of the worst things that can happen to you on your vacation is sitting next to me on an airplane. There is nothing I hate more than flying, and as Alt.Latino co-host Felix Contreras can attest, I sometimes take out my anxiety on whoever's nearby.

It's all very unfortunate, given how much I have to travel, but I've come up with a few ways to ease my fears. A window seat goes a long way, as does a glass of wine or two, but most important is good music. One of the best things that's happened to me was when airlines started letting passengers listen to music on headphones during takeoff.

For this week's episode of Alt.Latino, I'm sharing some of the songs that accompany me when I have to fly. It's just a handful of tracks, so if you have Spotify, I invite you to check out some others. And, if you have songs that calm your nerves when you're flying, please share them with us in the comments — I can guarantee that your suggestions will come in handy.

