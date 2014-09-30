© 2022
Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published September 30, 2014 at 2:03 AM EDT
King Tuff's new song, "Eyes of the Muse," is a World Cafe favorite.
Courtesy of the artist
King Tuff's new song, "Eyes of the Muse," is a World Cafe favorite.
King Tuff.
King Tuff.
Dan Monick / Courtesy of the artist
Sarah Jaffe.
Sarah Jaffe.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Chancha Via Circuito.
Chancha Via Circuito.
/ Courtesy of the artist
The Gotobeds' new album, Poor People Are Revolting, comes out Sept. 2.
The Gotobeds' new album, Poor People Are Revolting, comes out Sept. 2.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Father.
Father.
Favela Bowser / Courtesy of the artist
Sugar Stems.
Sugar Stems.
Sugar Stems.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Hollie Cook.
Hollie Cook.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Making Movies is getting a lot of spins on Kansas City's The Bridge.
Making Movies is getting a lot of spins on Kansas City's The Bridge.
Austin Goldberg / Courtesy of the artist
Frazey Ford.
Frazey Ford.
Frazey Ford.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Lexus.
Lexus.
/ Courtesy of the artist

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

