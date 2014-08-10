First Listen: Bebel Gilberto, 'Tudo'

A soft, breezy summer record, Tudo befits Bebel Gilberto's status as a member of Brazilian musical royalty. The daughter of João Gilberto and singer Miúcha, as well as the niece of the legendary Chico Buarque, she crafts a work that's light but never boring.

Gilberto has been performing since childhood, and has Brazilian music woven into her DNA. Where it lacks in innovation, Tudo compensates in immaculate execution; she just lets herself be, and it works. To start, focus on two tracks: "Tout Est Bleu," which simulates the sounds of a French disco that's been relocated in the clouds, and the soothing title track. Both strike the perfect Brazilian mix of chill and melancholy that's become Bebel Gilberto's specialty.

