To launch the partnership between NPR music and KCRW's Metropolis, Cut Copy drew a packed house to downtown New York for a dynamic set of new material from Free Your Mind, along with a few older gems to the delight of an adoring crowd at Le Poisson Rouge. The Aussie dance rockers showed their experience in the live arena, keeping spirits high and working the crowd until late.

Set List

"Free Your Mind"

"Where I'm Going"

"In Memory Capsule"

"So Haunted"

"Hearts On Fire"

"Take Me Over"

"We Are Explorers"

"Need You Now"

"House Of Love" [Encore]

"Lights & Music" [Encore]

