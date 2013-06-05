© 2022
Kenny Barron Quintet: Live At The Village Vanguard

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published June 5, 2013 at 9:18 AM EDT
Among jazz musicians, especially in New York City, pianist Kenny Barron is considered an institution. He spent years in bands led by the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Yusef Lateef and Stan Getz, and brings that wisdom to every note. He's put out dozens of albums, continues to write new music, and turns up in classrooms and on concert stages throughout the city. And he continues to play brilliantly, with clarity and ebullience alike — his latest album pairs him with an all-Brazilian band.

For his 70th birthday week, Barron's band is playing another jazz institution: the Village Vanguard. Included in the repertoire are songs by the late Mulgrew Miller, another pianist of gentle temperament and profound capability. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live video webcast and radio broadcast of the Kenny Barron Quintet.

Set List

  • "5/4 Blues" (Barron)

  • "Second Thoughts" (Mulgrew Miller)

  • "Mariposa de Sueño" (Samora Pinderhughes)

  • "Rain, Rain" (Barron)

  • "DPW" (Barron)

    • Personnel

  • Kenny Barron, piano

  • Vincent Herring, alto saxophone

  • Brandon Lee, trumpet

  • Kiyoshi Kitagawa, bass

  • Lee Pearson, drums

    • Copyright 2013 WBGO

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
    See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon