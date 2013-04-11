© 2022
5 Stories About Immigration, In Song Form

By Felix Contreras
Published April 11, 2013 at 12:53 PM EDT
Thousands of immigration activists gather in front of the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2013, in Washington, D.C.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
Thousands of immigration activists gather in front of the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2013, in Washington, D.C.

This week, Alt.Latino takes a look at five people who've been affected by U.S. immigration or immigration law. As you might expect, we take a musical approach, as we ask each subject to bring along a song that depicts his or her situation or status. The playlist is thought-provoking, and at times might make you misty-eyed.

Our hope is that the facts and figures associated with immigration melt away in the face of the voices, hopes, dreams, fears and stories reflected on this week's show.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
