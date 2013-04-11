5 Stories About Immigration, In Song Form

This week, Alt.Latino takes a look at five people who've been affected by U.S. immigration or immigration law. As you might expect, we take a musical approach, as we ask each subject to bring along a song that depicts his or her situation or status. The playlist is thought-provoking, and at times might make you misty-eyed.

Our hope is that the facts and figures associated with immigration melt away in the face of the voices, hopes, dreams, fears and stories reflected on this week's show.

