SXSW 2013 Music Preview

It's that time of year again! All Songs Considered is headed on another musical trek to Austin for this year's South By Southwest festival. Before hitting the road we listened to songs from more than a thousand bands scheduled to play the festival, in search of some great new discoveries. On this edition of the show hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton, NPR Music editor Stephen Thompson and NPR Music critic Ann Powers come together to share some of what they found, and talk about the bands they're most excited to see.

For more coverage of the festival, head over to our SXSW hub for a complete list of events, including a live broadcast schedule for our showcase with Nick Cave and Yeah Yeah Yeahs and the SXSW keynote with Dave Grohl. And don't forget to download the complete Austin 100 mix of what we can't wait to discover on stage this year. You can also follow our coverage on Twitter: @allsongs and @nprmusic.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.