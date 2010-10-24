© 2022
Moonlight, Lullabies And Barn Owls: New Classical CDs

By Tom Huizenga
Published October 24, 2010 at 12:00 AM EDT

The days are getting shorter. And there's a little chill in the air as leaves fall and nature begins to slow down -- at least here in Washington. That feeling is reflected in a mellow mix of new releases that NPR Music's Tom Huizenga spins for Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz. Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers' version of Debussy's "Clair de Lune" sets the mood, aided by a Spanish lullaby from soprano Measha Bruggergosman and the prickly yet passionate sounds of a barn owl, as imagined by composer Leos Janacek.

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
