Moonlight, Lullabies And Barn Owls: New Classical CDs

The days are getting shorter. And there's a little chill in the air as leaves fall and nature begins to slow down -- at least here in Washington. That feeling is reflected in a mellow mix of new releases that NPR Music's Tom Huizenga spins for Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz. Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers' version of Debussy's "Clair de Lune" sets the mood, aided by a Spanish lullaby from soprano Measha Bruggergosman and the prickly yet passionate sounds of a barn owl, as imagined by composer Leos Janacek.

