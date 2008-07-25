Comic Robert Smigel, Master Of 'Triumph'

Robert Smigel's late-night creations have been making television audiences laugh for over two decades. Smigel is the man behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a popular character who first appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

Smigel co-wrote the latest Adam Sandler movie, You Don't Mess with the Zohan. He has also done extensive work for Saturday Night Live, composing the sketches "The Ambiguously Gay Duo" and "X-Presidents." His Comedy Central series TV Funhouse is a variety show for adults that combines real animals, puppet animals, short films and animation.

