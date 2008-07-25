© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Comic Robert Smigel, Master Of 'Triumph'

Fresh Air
Published July 25, 2008 at 10:38 AM EDT
Though Triumph's bark is feared by celebrities across Hollywood, the puppet dog remains loyal to his master, Robert Smigel.
Scott Gries
/
Getty Images
Though Triumph's bark is feared by celebrities across Hollywood, the puppet dog remains loyal to his master, Robert Smigel.

Robert Smigel's late-night creations have been making television audiences laugh for over two decades. Smigel is the man behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a popular character who first appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

Smigel co-wrote the latest Adam Sandler movie, You Don't Mess with the Zohan. He has also done extensive work for Saturday Night Live, composing the sketches "The Ambiguously Gay Duo" and "X-Presidents." His Comedy Central series TV Funhouse is a variety show for adults that combines real animals, puppet animals, short films and animation.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.