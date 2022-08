Self-described troubadour Martin Sexton has risen from busking on the streets of Boston and Harvard Square to making music at his country cabin in the Adirondacks. Over the years, Sexton has built a large, loyal following.

His new CD, Seeds, offers thanks for something unusual: failure. The singer-songwriter talks to Michele Norris.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.