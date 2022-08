The girl group Reparata and the Delrons worked its forward-looking magic on songs like "Captain Of Your Ship," "Boys and Girls," "Shoes," and "Whenever a Teenager Cries." The band became far more popular overseas than in America, however.

A new retrospective CD of their work, Best of Reparata and the Delrons, is due in stores soon.

