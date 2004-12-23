Jazz Critic Kevin Whitehead: Best of 2004
Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead gives the lowdown on new jazz releases that are perfect for the music lover on your last-minute shopping list.
Whitehead says that this year, there is something for every budget, from affordable classics to handsome box sets and series. Also included are a book on jazz, and a combination CD/calendar.
CDs and Box Sets
Albert Ayler -- Holy Ghost (Revenant)
Jimmy Smith -- Retrospective (Blue Note)
Miles Davis -- Seven Steps: The Complete Columbia Recordings of Miles Davis, 1963-1964 (Columbia)
Dexter Gordon -- The Complete Prestige Recordings (Prestige)
Art Farmer/Benny Golson -- The Complete Argo/Mercury Art Farmer/Benny Golson Jazztet Sessions (Mosaic)
Charles Mingus -- The Great Concert of Charles Mingus (Verve)
The Centennial Collection (RCA)-- CD and DVD collections featuring artists such as Duke Ellington, Fats Waller, Artie Shaw, Colman Hawkins and others
Kenneth Patchen -- Kenneth Patchen Reads with Jazz in Canada (Locust)
Kenneth Rexroth/ Lawrence Ferlinghetti – Poetry Readings in the Cellar (Fantasy)
Other:
Blues Images 2005 Calendar and CD
