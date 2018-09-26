Vermont To Get $600k To Settle Uber Data Breach Case

The state of Vermont will receive $600,000 as part of a national settlement between all 50 states and the District of Columbia and the ride-sharing company Uber Technologies over a 2016 data breach.

Uber learned in November 2016 that hackers had accessed personal data, including driver's license information, for roughly 600,000 of its U.S. drivers. The company acknowledged the breach in November 2017, saying it paid $100,000 in ransom for the stolen information to be destroyed.

The states sued Uber, saying the company violated laws requiring it to promptly notify people affected by the breach. Nationally, Uber agreed to pay $148 million.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says breaches do occur, but the state takes it seriously when businesses fail to report those breaches in a timely manner.

