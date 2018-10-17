Third-Place Primary Finisher Backs Berkshire DA’s Write-In Campaign

Six weeks after the bitter three-way Democratic primary for district attorney in Berkshire County, there is a new development in the race.

After her own failed bid in the Democratic primary, attorney Judith Knight endorsed Berkshire District Attorney Paul Caccaviello Tuesday in his write-in bid in November’s election.

On the steps of Berkshire Superior Court in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the Great Barrington lawyer delivered the latest twist in one of the county’s hardest-fought campaigns.

“I’m here to formally and publically endorse Paul Caccaviello for district attorney," said Knight. "I do this wholeheartedly, and I’ve done this with a lot of thought.”

Knight, who first ran for the position in 2006, leveled heavy criticism at the Berkshire DA’s office over the course of the race — at times, directly at the DA himself. But in the face of rival Andrea Harrington’s narrow victory over Caccaviello in the primary, Knight said she had decided to support him in his effort to win the general election.

“It may be counterintuitive to some that I’m endorsing Paul instead of Andrea Harrington, when Andrea and I were considered the two progressive Democrats and we share some of the ideas about policy,” admitted Knight.

Harrington promotes a transformation of the office that would address systemic racism, increase transparency, and focus on education and diversion programs to combat the opioid epidemic. But Knight said the role of DA transcended “party politics.”

“What I’ve come to learn in my many years of trying cases against Paul and campaigning against Paul and campaigning against Andrea is that the characteristics and the traits of the person are the most important things,” she said Tuesday.

Knight said Caccaviello displayed “integrity, trustworthiness, and open-mindedness.”

“And he and I have talked a lot since September 4th about the policies that I have been advocating for 12 years now — which is diversion programs, treatment instead of jail, pulling back on mandatory minimums, and having a council — a citizens’ advisory council board for the district attorney’s office," said the attorney. "And I have found that Paul is open to all of those things.”

She then turned to Harrington.

“She is a good politician and she ran a great campaign. But she told us that she was going to run the district attorney’s office like she ran her campaign," said Knight, "and I found that very alarming, because the district attorney is a public servant, not a politician. And the district attorney must be inclusive and protect everyone, and set aside petty grievances.”

Knight didn’t hold back.

“Andrea can be divisive," she said. "She’s not always forthcoming with the truth when asked directly, and her inexperience is really — renders her so inadequate for this job, that if she will have to rely only on her political skills, we will all be in trouble.”

That echoed a July Caccaviello campaign press release specifically attacking Harrington’s comparative lack of familiarity with the office.

Knight then alluded to an alleged phone call between Harrington and Pittsfield City Councilor Melissa Mazzeo, an avowed Caccaviello supporter. Mazzeo told WAMC that the call came two weeks ago, with Harrington asking her if she was involved in the Caccaviello write-in campaign.

“And she said, ‘well, that’s what bothers me, because you’re messing with the democratic process,’" said Mazzeo. "And I said ‘No, I think a write-in campaign IS the democratic process.’ And she said ‘the people have spoken, and to go against their wishes is to go against the democratic process, and that an intelligent lady — woman like myself, who may have future aspirations that would need the democratic process in the future, it wouldn’t be there to support me if I was to meddle in something along this line now.’”

Knight said Harrington “coming after someone because they’re not going [her] way” should be disqualifying.

“This is about characteristic traits, these aren’t going to go away if she’s in the DA’s office," she warned. "And people with those kinds of traits abuse their power, and I’m very concerned about that.”

She continued her remarks by underscoring the difference between Caccaviello and his predecessor, David Capeless. Knight ran against Capeless in 2006 and has leveled her criticism of the DA’s office against him. Saying that she “hammered” Caccaviello about reforms to the office, Knight said that she had made progress with the incumbent about issues like diversion programs and eliminating mandatory minimums in drug cases. She then made a genuinely surprising announcement within her endorsement speech.

“This can be an announcement I think of the Citizens’ Council To The District Attorney’s Office, which I will spearhead," said Knight. "It’s a volunteer position, and it will have citizens from every pocket of Berkshire County as a council to the DA, so that there’s a give and take between the community — a regular give and take between the community on everyday things, not just when a crime happens.”

After further probing from WAMC, Knight said she alone currently constitutes the council, though she plans to reach out to certain people around the county to populate it.

DA Caccaviello finished the press conference by hailing Knight’s endorsement.

“This right here, what you have right here, is an example of collaboration and putting aside politics for the betterment of the community, for the wellbeing of the entire community for public safety," he said. "Because politics and public safety do not mix.”

Harrington declined an interview request, but sent WAMC the following statement:

“I'm proud to be the Democratic nominee for District Attorney and look forward to bringing needed reform and new energy to the District Attorney's office.”

The general election is November 6th.