Once again, change appears to be on the horizon for the Berkshire District Attorney’s office. Attorney Andrea Harrington, of Richmond, Massachusetts, upset sitting District Attorney Paul Caccaviello and warded off Judith Knight to win the Democratic primary last Tuesday. With no Republican candidate running in November’s election, Harrington is poised to become the first woman to hold the seat. She sat down with WAMC to talk about her victory, the possibility of a fall campaign, and the future of the office.