Ski Touring Center To Remain Closed For Winter Season

A popular ski touring center in Vermont will not reopen for the winter season.

The ski touring center at the Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks has offered 15 miles of wooded trails for cross-country skiers and snowshoe users since 2002.

Burr Morse told the Times Argus Monday the Morse Farm Ski Touring Center in East Montpelier will remain closed mainly due to the unpredictable snowfall.

Morse says he and his partners want to focus more on the maple business as they get older.

Morse says the closing will be a blow to community groups and schools that use the trails.

He says due to liability concerns, his partners will not support an informal arrangement to allow volunteers to use the trails in exchange for upkeep.

