Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Rob Edelman: The New Season

By Rob Edelman 59 minutes ago

The summer is over. September is here. And with each fall comes the arrival of high-profile, name-brand Academy Award contenders which first will play at film festivals. Such is the case each year at Toronto, Venice, and Telluride.

One new, must-see title is IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, scripted and directed by Barry Jenkins, whose previous film is MOONLIGHT. IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK will play in theaters at the end of November. Plus, it is based on a novel by James Baldwin. Next comes FIRST MAN, starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong. FIRST MAN will arrive in theaters in October. Its director is Damien Chazelle, whose previous credit is LA LA LAND. Then there is ROMA, directed and scripted by Alfonso Cuaron, a Best Director Oscar winner a few years back for GRAVITY. ROMA will come to movie houses in December. The list goes on, and on, and on...

In the upcoming weeks and months, much will be written about IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, FIRST MAN, ROMA, and so many others. However, what intrigues me are the countless titles currently making the rounds of film festivals that are not name-brands and automatic Oscar contenders. Many are from foreign countries, and feature subtitles. They do not even have U.S. distribution. Their creators are hoping to be noticed at festivals and come away with sparkling reviews and headlines, and distribution deals. Their publicists aggressively sell these films, labeling them “provocative,” “unforgettable,” “powerful,” “amusing,” “highly original.” And so on... For after all, that is what publicists are paid for.

Still, a number of these films are worth seeing and pondering. One, for example, is an Israeli film. Its title is WORKING WOMAN, and its director and writer is Michel Aviad. Its central character is Orna, who is married and the mother of three. Her husband’s restaurant business is failing, and this adds to her pressure regarding paying the family bills. So Orna accepts a job working for a realtor, who is “building a high rise by the sea.” She is promised that, if she does well, she will earn “bonuses.” Yet part of “doing well” involves readily accepting her boss’s unwanted advances. How will she respond? Will her turn-downs translate into outright harassment? Also, if a woman is successful in business, does her sexuality always come into play? And if she is exploited, should she be blaming herself? This last point is one of the keys to understanding Orna.

WORKING WOMAN is no angry, in-your-face actioner. It is appropriately subtle, and this adds to its point-of-view. It exudes intelligence, and it is a sobering reminder that women are not only exploited in the U.S., or in Hollywood. To its credit, it is not a one-note story of heroines going up against and smashing dastardly villains. Orna is determined to change and grow and be her own person, and this is commendable, while her husband and employer are, at their core, weak and helpless. WORKING WOMAN is a definitive reminder that the only new films that are well-worth seeing are not those directed by Barry Jenkins, Damien Chazelle, and Alfonso Cuaron.

Rob Edelman teaches film history courses at the University at Albany. He has contributed to many arts and baseball-related publications; his latest book, which he co-edited, is From Spring Training To Screen Test: Baseball Players Turned Actors. His frequent collaborator is his wife, fellow WAMC film commentator Audrey Kupferberg.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
rob edelman
cinema

Related Content

Rob Edelman: Catchers, Spies, And Moe Berg

By Rob Edelman Sep 10, 2018

This year, six legends were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. None was Moe Berg. For the record, they were Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jack Morris, Alan Trammell, Jim Thome, and Trevor Hoffman. However, during Induction Weekend, I could not help but think of Moe Berg. One reason was that the Hall continuously-- and justifiably, I might add-- celebrates the military careers and wartime service of its members, from Grover Alexander to Ted Williams. But to my knowledge, none of the new inductees-- or for that matter any baseball Hall of Famer-- accomplished what Berg did once upon a time. It was a remarkable achievement; it has nothing to do with singles, doubles, and triples; and his story is told in a new screen biography, titled THE CATCHER WAS A SPY, with Paul Rudd starring as Moe Berg.

Rob Edelman: U.S. Outside The U.S.

By Rob Edelman Sep 3, 2018

Here in the U.S., a host of films take on a host of viewpoints regarding the state of the American union in 2018. And over the summer, while traveling abroad-- in England, but it easily could be anywhere outside the U.S.-- I could not stop asking myself a series of questions. They only begin with: How are non-Americans viewing America? Even more specifically: How is the U.S. being presented in the arts? Are there any points-of-view here? This was answered in two very different but equally disturbing new works. One is a film. The other is a stage play.

Rob Edelman: Remakes And Reworkings

By Rob Edelman Aug 27, 2018

What is the connection between older film titles that are as diverse as DEATH WISH, SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT, and GET SHORTY, FAHRENHEIT 451, PAPILLON, and SUPERFLY? Well, all are present-day remakes or reworkings and all have been redone either as feature films, made-for-TV movies, TV series, or whatever. Some even are about as high-profile as one can imagine. The third remake of A STAR IS BORN momentarily will open the Venice Film Festival, prior to an October theatrical release. Two name personalities topline the latest STAR IS BORN. They are Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. The original stars were A-listers of their time. These versions date from 1937, 1954, and 1976, and they feature Fredric March, James Mason, and Kris Kristofferson, Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand.

Rob Edelman: BlacKKKlansman

By Rob Edelman Aug 20, 2018

At a time in which Donald Trump is the United States President and real-world issues involving African-Americans are endlessly grabbing headlines, it is not surprising that a range of films are dealing head-on with black-Americans and racism. But one in particular has been winning masses of headlines. Its title is eye-catching, to be sure. That would be BLACKKKLANSMAN and, even though it is set in the 1970’s, Donald Trump and 2018 are front-and-center in its story line.

Audrey Kupferberg: TULLY and I FEEL PRETTY

By Audrey Kupferberg Aug 21, 2018

Looking through lists of mainstream films from the past year or so, there are examples of gutsy women, such as WONDER WOMAN and THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI.  Then there is a film such as LADY BIRD, Greta Gerwig’s triumphant debut as a writer/director, which shows women at their most vulnerable.  I think LADY BIRD has had a positive influence on popular American filmmaking. That’s because a few recent films that focus on women’s difficulties are not dealing with stale melodramatic plots such as battles with fatal diseases or painful romantic break-ups that cause depression; instead, they are dealing with the personality quirks that the pressures of our society may cause and the psychological damage that can result from even the so-called ordinary or conventional events in women’s lives. 