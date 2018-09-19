North Country Promotes Tri-County Law Enforcement Collaboration

North Country law enforcement officials are highlighting the benefits of a tri-county collaboration supporting a specially trained law enforcement team.

Training for a special response team began in 2015 following the 23-day search for David Sweat and Richard Matt, who escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility.

Officers from Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties are trained for high-risk search and arrest and woodland tactics and tracking.

The tri-county SRT has assisted the state DEC, Homeland Security, DEA, New York State Police and local sheriffs’ departments.

Team members are also deployed for active shooter response and training at high-profile businesses and educational facilities.

Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill says the collaboration helps all residents of the North Country and is one of the final parts of a master plan for security of government buildings and schools.