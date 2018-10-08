Related Program: 
Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Daily News, about the fight for majority in the Senate. The pair also discuss the gubanatorial and attorney general races in the state.

Morning Headlines
ken lovett
democratic party
midterm elections
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
New York State Attorney General