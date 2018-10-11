Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

Related Program: 
By & Jim Kevlin 33 minutes ago
  • Savannah Bursese
    Savannah Bursese
    Courtesy of Jim Kevlin, Hometwon Oneonta

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal and AllOtsego.com, about 24-year-old Savannah Bursese, who was killed in the limo crash Saturday in Schoharie.

