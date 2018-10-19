The Legislative Gazette # 1842

(Airs 09/20/18 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We take a closer look at the general election for Governor as the race heats up, our political observer Alan Chartock will share his thoughts on what higher turnout in the primary means for the general election in November, and State Attorney General Barbara Underwood steps up her investigation of the Roman Catholic Church.