Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette # 1842

(Airs 10/19/18 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: after a violent incident at the GOP’s Metropolitan club, State Democrats and Republicans are blaming each other, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Larry Sharpe, the Libertarian candidate for Governor, and state and local officials mark marking the completion of the first phase of Frontier Town, a new gateway to the southern Adirondack region.

The Legislative Gazette

